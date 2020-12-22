Cameroon: Regional Councils - Decisive Sessions Tomorrow

The ordinary sessions as of right take place this December 22, 2020 to elect the management bureau.

The effective putting in place Regional Councils in Cameroon which is the last phase in the implementation of the institutions enshrined in the Constitution of 1996 in relation to the decentralisation process will in the few days become concrete reality.

The Regional Councillors elected on December 6, 2020 will this Tuesday, December 22, 2020 start effective service. This will be in compliance with Section 244 of the Electoral Code which provides that, "Elected regional councillors shall meet as of right in ordinary session of the Regional Council on the second Tuesday following the proclamation of election results by the regional supervisory Commissions". The deadline for the proclamation of the results was Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in respect of Section 265 (1) of the Electoral Code which provides that, "The regional supervisory commission shall proclaim the results of the election of regional councillors at the level of the constituency concerned, within 72 hours following the close of the poll."

The ordinary session as of right of the Regional Council is a very critical phase in the effective take off of the Regional Councils. This is because as the provisional bureau chairs work, the permanent bureau of the councils will be elected. Here comes the most interesting part of the session, considering that bureau members to be elected will be the fruit of pre-session manoeuvres within the political parties that won the election in the region and between councillors who aspire to be bureau members. Elected councillors who are Delegates of Divisions and traditional rulers elected by their peers have intensified scheming and using every means to accede to the regional council executives. The elected councillors are also converging on their respective regional headquarters where the councils will be lodged and also where deliberations will take place.

Government on its part has been doing all it takes to enable Regional Councils to go operational after the election of December 6, 2020. Before the election took place, the Minister of Decentralisation and Regional Development, George Elanga Obam had carried out prospection visits to many regional headquarters to get structures that would host the regional councils ready. Shortly after the proclamation of the results of the Regional Councillors, Minister Elanga Obam on December 12, 2020 held a video conference with Regional Governors to prepare for the ordinary session as of right. In his opening statement, the Minister stressed the fact that it was important to harmonise points of view and adopt a concerted and consensual plan of action between the key actors who are Regional Governors in compliance with Law No.2019/024 of 19 December 2019 on the General Code to Institute Regional and Local Authorities. Following provisions of Article 288 of the General Code to Institute Regional and Local Authorities that the summoning of the ordinary session of the Regional Council as of right is done by the Regional Governors who are the representative of the State.