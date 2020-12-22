Cameroon: Secretary General of CONFEJES - Cameroon Presents Candidacy

Minister Adoum Gargoum granted three separate audiences to the Ambassadors of Morocco, Congo and Senegal on December 17, 2020 and explained the potentials of Cameroon's candidate.

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum on December 17, 2020 granted three separate audiences to the Ambassador of Morocco to Cameroon, Mostafa Bouh, the Senegalese Ambassador to Cameroon, Khare Diouf and Congolese Ambassador Valentin Ollessongo, in the course of which the Minister presented the candidacy of Cameroon for the position of Secretary General of the Council of Ministers of Youth and Sports for the Francophonie, better known in French as CONFEJES. Cameroon is presenting the candidacy of Louisette Renée Thobi, a Sports and Physical Education Instructor who currently works at CONFEJES in Dakar Senegal, former athlete and official at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education.

Talking to reporters after the audience, Moroccan Ambassador said he was happy to have been in the company of the Minister who presented the documents on the candidacy of Cameroon which will be transmitted to the King of Morocco.

"I also listened to the presentation of the candidate which was very brilliant and she is the first female candidate for Central Africa, a candidature I think will play in her favour. I think the documents received will be given maximum attention by Moroccan authorities for our bilateral relations to remain rich and fruitful," he stated.

On his part, the Senegalese Ambassador to Cameroon, Khare Diouf said the profile of the candidate is wonderful. "I want to first of all thank the Ministry of External Relations for the actions at consolidating bilateral relations between Cameroon and Senegal. We had the opportunity to listen to the Minister on the candidacy of Cameroon as well as the reason for the choice of the candidate. The profile of the candidate is wonderful and she can do good work if she obtains the votes of member countries," he said after the audience.

Congolese Ambassador to Cameroon, Valentin Ollessongo also said the profile of Cameroon's candidate is wonderful besides appreciating bilateral relations between Cameroon and the Republic of Congo.