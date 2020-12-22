South Africa: SA Records 216 More Covid-19 Deaths

South Africa on Monday recorded 216 COVID-19 related deaths.

This brings the death toll to 24 907, with the Eastern Cape being the hardest hit after 97 people died on Monday.

Eighty-four fatalities were recorded in the Western Cape, 16 in Gauteng, 15 in KwaZulu-Natal and four in the Free State.

The Health Department reported that the number of COVID-19 cases has now risen to 930 711 after 8 789 new infections were identified since the last report.

The latest statistics show that South Africa has 109 458 active cases.

The provinces with the largest number of active COVID-19 cases are the Western Cape with 37 061 people, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 31 983, Gauteng 15 265 and Eastern Cape 14 251.

The Free State has 4 458 active cases, North West 2 114, Northern Cape 2 019, Limpopo 1 193 and Mpumalanga 1 114.

"A cumulative total of 6 176 683 tests have been conducted, with 35 844 tests conducted since the last report," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Recoveries now stand at 796 346.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), in recent weeks, respiratory hospitalisations in all age groups have increased, with some reductions in the last reporting week, likely related to delays in reporting.

"Outpatient general practitioner respiratory consultations spiked in early March, consistent with 'worried well' health-seeking behaviour, then declined sharply across South African provinces and age groups, reflecting the impact of the lockdown.

"In the Eastern Cape, levels have reached those seen in the first wave of COVID-19," the NICD said.

The World Health Organisation has reported 75 704 857 global confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 690 061 deaths.