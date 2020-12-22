Nigeria: DSS Begins Investigation Into Alleged Arms, Ammunition Storage in Ebonyi

22 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki — The Ebonyi State Government, Monday, said the Director of State Services, DSS had begun investigation into the alleged stocking of arms and ammunition in the popular Building Materials Market in Abakaliki.

Recall that the market was condoned off by security forces last Thursday, following information that arms and ammunition was brought into the market by some miscreants in the state.

Briefing Newsmen at the end of an enlarged State Security Council meeting at the new Government House, Abakaliki, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Chief Stanley Okoroemegha noted that 9,000 live cartridges were recovered from the market.

According to him, the owner of the shop where the arms were discovered has been arrested alongside other suspects.

"The DSS is investigating the matter. The shop owner alongside other suspects have been arrested in connection with the unfortunate incident."

On the issue of killings in the State by alleged cultists, the Commissioner for Internal Security stated that 37 suspects have so far been arrested as the state government has promised to a "special package" for anyone who will volunteer user information that will lead to the arrest of more suspects behind the killings.

"We have given 7 days to get the killers; 37 persons have been arrested so for in connection with the cult attack. The DSS are investigating the matter of arms and ammunition that was brought into the building materials in Abakaliki.

"The the shop owner has been arrested as 9,000 live cartridges were recovered."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

