Malawi: Mzuzu Motorbike Robbers Arrested

Two notorious motorbike robbers in Mzuzu City are in the hands of police after being caught on Monday.

The two, who are connected to series of motorbikes robbery in Mzuzu, are identified as Joel Munyenyembe and Mike Bonyola Sichinga.

During the arrest, police also recovered 15 stolen motorcycles.

For some months, the city of Mzuzu have been hit by the increased motorcycle robberies.

It is alleged that, after the criminal acts, Munyenyembe and Sichinga were offering for sale the said motorcycles in Mzimba North and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the recovered motorcycles are being kept at Mzuzu Police and investigations are still in progress for more recoveries and arrests.

The two will appear in court soon to answer a charge of robbery.

Munyenyembe hails from Lupembe village while Sichinga hails from Banthu village in the area of Traditional Authority Nthalire in Chitipa district.