Sudan: Two JEM Rebels Killed in West Darfur After Tpc Meeting

21 December 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sirba — In West Darfur, two leaders of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) were killed, and six others were wounded, in an ambush carried out by gunmen in Kondobe village in Sirba locality on Saturday evening.

The two dead have been named as Adam Hamid, second in command of Jebel Moon locality, and Mahdi Abdelshafi.

Mutasim Saleh, the official spokesman for the movement, said in a statement that armed men on horseback ambushed the JEM delegation returning from Khartoum, where it had been attending the first meeting of the new Transitional Partners Council (TPC).

He strongly condemned the ambush, describing it as "treacherous".

They said the attack was targeting the peace process and confirmed that they will work with the concerned authorities to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice, as well as guard the peace process from what they described as the "mischief of meddlers".

The TPC held its first session at the Republican Palace in Khartoum on December 17, following fierce criticism of its formation, to clarify working regulations according to amendments made to the Constitutional Document under the Juba Peace Agreement, signed on October 3.

Hafiz Ismail, economist and political analyst, explained in an interview with Radio Dabanga on Saturday that the idea of a partners council has its roots in the Juba peace talks between the government and the rebel movements.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.