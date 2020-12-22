Sudan Lawyers - Juba Peace Agreement Amendment 'Illegal'

21 December 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Yesterday, lawyers criticized the way the Juba Peace Agreement was included in the Constitutional Document, explaining that the document required approval from two-thirds of the members of the Legislative Council for it to be amended.

Human rights lawyer, Nabil Adib, said that "the inclusion of the Juba Peace Agreement was not done in accordance with the provisions of the Constitutional Document" during a workshop on the Constitutional Document organized by the Sudan Institute for Democracy at El Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum. He stressed that his objection is not against the newly formed Transitional Partners Council, but against the inclusion of the Juba Peace Agreement, signed on October 3, into the document.

Similarly, the head of the Steering Committee of the Sudanese Bar Association, Ali Giloub, described the amendment of the Constitutional Document as illegal because it did not fulfil the two-thirds requirement from the members of the council.

However, Shamseldin Douelbait, a member of the government delegation in the Juba negotiations, described the objection to the inclusion of the peace agreement in the Constitutional Document as adhering excessively to recognized forms. He said that the objection does not adhere to the spirit of the document, and that it has caused a major rift between revolutionary forces and other periphery groups.

He explained that "the objection has been wrongly interpreted as opposition to the peace agreement itself, which has therefore affected the peace process as a whole, even impacting on non-signatory movements."

He strongly criticized any constitutional reasoning to stop the implementation of peace. He said that the document came as a result of political settlements such as the Naivasha Agreement, and that there is no preference for the Constitutional Document over the peace agreement.

In October, civil society organisations warned against the incorporation of the Juba Peace Agreement into the Constitutional Document, because not all of the armed rebel movements have signed a peace accord with the Sudanese government.

One week later, the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers decided to incorporate the Juba Peace Agreement into the 2019 Constitutional Document.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.