Sudan: RSF Kill University Student in North Darfur

21 December 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Tawila — In North Darfur, a university student was killed by members of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Wednesday.

A relative of student Imran Jaralnabi told Radio Dabanga that a group of RSF members, led by a captain, intercepted the student while he was riding a motorbike from Tina in Tawila locality to Karnoi. They shot him dead, with the intention of stealing his motorbike and possessions, according to the relative.

The North Darfur state security committee said that it has taken steps to reduce levels of crime in the localities of Tawila and Kutum following the death of Jaralnabi.

Maj Gen Yahya El Nour, Director of North Darfur Police and the security committee, said "the committee has taken a number of technical and administrative measures to find the suspects connected to the murder of Jaralnabi, arrest them, and bring them to justice."

He confirmed the formation of an administrative committee to investigate the RSF and a technical committee that will incorporate forensic evidence into the investigation. This will include collecting fingerprints, sketching the accident, and providing technical support.

Last month, the Governor of North Darfur, Mohamed Arabi, addressed a vigil for a farmer and his son, who were shot dead by gunmen in Tawila locality on November 24. After the vigil, he said that the state government is responsible for any violent incident caused by the regular forces "represented by the army, police, and the RSF".

Any other militias not affiliated with the government will be dealt with according to the law, he said.

Arabi acknowledged that "the new government inherited a complicated situation", explaining that the armed forces and police "face great problems". He promised to address the problems "according to the possibilities".

The governor further said that a comprehensive change in the leadership of the regular forces in North Darfur. "On Tuesday, they decided on the collection of weapons from civilians."

UNAMID has reported 47 cases of human rights violations and the displacement of more than 50,000 people in Darfur between September 1 and November 23 of this year, including over 27,000 people in Central and South Darfur.

El Nour also announced that North Darfur's security committee has supplied Kutum locality with nine vehicles to help with security during the agricultural season. Agricultural disputes occur regularly in Darfur at this time of year, due to livestock destroying farmers' crops.

