Sierra Leone: New Executive of Pentecostal Fellowship Pays Courtesy Call On Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio

17 December 2020
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

The new executive of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Sierra Leone has called at State House to pay a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio to introduce their new executive.

Bishop Akimtayo Sam-Jolly, who is the President of the Fellowship, said they were very impressed with development generally in the country since President Bio assumed office in 2018, adding that they were the largest Christian constituency in the country that had and would continue to work with any government for the good of the country.

The clergy emphasised that the role of the Christian leaders in the fight against COVID-19 was one that had contributed immensely to the many gains the country was making in curtailing the spread of the coronavirus.

"Your Excellency sir, we are aware of our roles as spiritual leaders in nation-building. We are involved in building schools, health facilities. We are also playing a pivotal role in many issues that strengthen development in the country," he reported.

In his remarks, President Bio congratulated the new executive of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Sierra Leone and thanked them for holding on to the fort in ensuring their people were always a part of the road leading to good governance. He thanked them for their selfless and sacrificial roles in the fight against COVID-19 and for being a part of every step of development in the country.

"Governance is not excluded from religion. Religious leaders too can play a unique role in strengthening our democracy. I, therefore, encourage every one of you to work together, because strong collaboration leads to nation-building," he concluded.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit +23276758764/+23278394949

Read the original article on Sierra Leone Government.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Sierra Leone

More From: Sierra Leone Government

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.