Cameroon: 2020/2021 School Year - Over 140 Head Teachers Trained On School Management

Three workshops that held in the Adamawa, East, and North Regions from September 16-18, 2020 were organised by the Ministry of Basic Education and Nascent Solutions Incorporated.

The workshops were part of activities under the 2018 McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program, funded by the Government of the United States, through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The project is implemented by Nascent Solutions in 240 school communities in collaboration with the Government of Cameroon.

Nascent Solutions, in partnership with the Regional Delegations of Basic Education for the East, Adamawa and North Regions organised and facilitated workshops for 148 head teachers in Bertoua, Ngaoundere, Rey Bouba and Garoua. The workshops sought to train the primary school heads on school leadership. They were equipped with initial tools for improved leadership, good governance, planning and school management.

Out of the 148 participants, 100 were from the North Region, 30 from the Adamawa, and 18 from the East Region. Zacharie Collens Komguep Nguemnang, one of the facilitators at the workshop in Ngaoundere, Adamawa Region and Inspector-Coordinator for Primary Education for the Adamawa, lauded Nascent Solutions for the initiative.

"We trained the head teachers on how to run their schools more efficiently by developing good work plans. This will enable them to effectively tackle challenges with other stakeholders," Komguep Nguemnang said. According to him, a head teacher should be an efficient planner and manager of both human and financial resources. Nascent Solutions and the Ministry of Basic Education see in this training an avenue to enable primary school heads to play a greater role in the management of their schools.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Now that the workshop is over and as schools prepare to resume, I expect the head teachers to be able to effectively monitor, support and evaluate their teachers and pupils for enhanced productivity. I believe the training has prepared them to support teachers in more efficient lesson planning and delivery," Ngwang Eric, Nascent Solutions Field Coordinator for Adamawa, told Cameroon Tribune.

"The capacity-building initiative for head teachers will run for two years. This was the first of six sessions, which will be spread out in three separate sessions per year for the two years," Ngwang explained. "Nascent field agents who are regularly in the schools and who also took part in the training, along with the Ministry of Basic Education officials who co-facilitated the training, will follow up the head teachers. This is to ensure that they put the new knowledge into practice and make their schools conducive teaching and learning environments for teachers and pupils," Ngwang underscored.

Rinwa Mathias Godkreo, Head Teacher of Government School Djouzami in Mbere Division, Adamawa Region, acknowledged that the challenges he faced in the past in managing his school had consequences on the output of his pupils. "But during the workshop, we learnt how to determine and plan our activities for greater efficiency," Godkreo disclosed. Participants welcomed the timeliness of the training, saying the skills acquired would enable them to work harder and better.