South Africa: MEC Bheki Ntuli Leads Law Enforcement Operation to Monitor Compliance By the Public Transport Sector

press release

MEC Ntuli leads law enforcement operation to monitor compliance by the public transport sector in which 12 taxi drivers were arrested

As part of a series of road safety awareness operations in order to reduce road carnage during the festive season and beyond, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli led a multi-disciplinary law enforcement operation to monitor compliance by the public transport sector in KwaDukuza today.

MEC Ntuli was accompanied by Road Traffic Management Corporation CEO Advocate Makhosini Msibi.

The operation was carried out by the National Traffic Police, National Anti-Corruption Unit, Road Traffic Inspectorate and South African Police Service. During the operation 12 taxi drivers were arrested for displaying fraudulent licence discs and attempting to bribe traffic officers, seven minibus taxis were discontinued and two minibus taxis were impounded.

A total of 54 traffic fines were issued to motorists for various offences during the operations on the R102 in KwaDukuza, uMvoti Toll Plaza and KwaDukuza Taxi Rank.

MEC Ntuli said the multi-disciplinary law enforcement operation was aimed at ensuring compliance and encouraging responsible road user behaviour among citizens.

"We conducted a joint law enforcement operation with the National Traffic Police and National Anti-Corruption Unit where we found that several minibus taxis were displaying fraudulent licence discs as some were registered to tractors and another one was registered to a Corsa. Disturbingly, some minibus taxi drivers did not have proper documentation thus endangering the lives of passengers and other road users. We want to send out a strong message to errant motorists because we want to reduce the number of road fatalities which currently stands at 130 fatalities since 1 December 2020," said MEC Ntuli.

MEC Ntuli said the intensified law enforcement operation will focus on clamping down on various traffic violations and lawlessness on provincial roads.