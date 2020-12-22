Zimbabwe: Trial Date for MP Mamombe, 5 MDC Alliance Youths Set for January 19

22 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The trial date of Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe and five other MDC Alliance youths on charges of participating in an illegal demonstration in May has been set for January 19 to 21.

Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri Netsai Marowa, MDC youth chairperson Obey Tererai Sithole, Lovejoy Chitengu, Stanley Manyenga faces charges of participating in a public gathering with intent to cause public violence.

The Sate led by Tafara Chirambira Friday furnished the six with court papers to allow them to prepare for the hearing.

The state alleges that on May 13 the six teamed up with several others and gathered at Warren Park 1 shopping centre in Harare before marching towards the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

According to the State, they displayed and waved placards, one of which was inscribed "Unlock us before we revolt".

They were allegedly demonstrating against the extension of Covid-19 national lockdown and were intercepted and dispersed by the police.

