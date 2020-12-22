Somalia: Al Shabaab Court Cuts Off a Man's Hand for Stealing

Alshabab militants have publicly cut off the right hands of a man on Tuesday after a sharia court convicted him of breaking into a shop and stealing about a 26,000 Somali shilling which is equivalent to one US dollar.

The man identified as Mukhtar Muhidin confessed to the theft in the Adan Yabal district of the Lower Shabelle region and was ordered to refund the money.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old man was publicly executed by firing squad after he was accused of killing another man identified as Maalim Aweys Arbow.

All of the victims were convicted by militant courts, according to al-Shabab affiliate media sites.

Al-Shabab, which has been fighting for over a decade to topple the central government and impose its own strict interpretation of Islamic law, carries out executions, floggings and amputations after summary trials in cases ranging from espionage to theft.