Somalia: Al Shabaab Court Cuts Off a Man's Hand for Stealing

22 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Alshabab militants have publicly cut off the right hands of a man on Tuesday after a sharia court convicted him of breaking into a shop and stealing about a 26,000 Somali shilling which is equivalent to one US dollar.

The man identified as Mukhtar Muhidin confessed to the theft in the Adan Yabal district of the Lower Shabelle region and was ordered to refund the money.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old man was publicly executed by firing squad after he was accused of killing another man identified as Maalim Aweys Arbow.

All of the victims were convicted by militant courts, according to al-Shabab affiliate media sites.

Al-Shabab, which has been fighting for over a decade to topple the central government and impose its own strict interpretation of Islamic law, carries out executions, floggings and amputations after summary trials in cases ranging from espionage to theft.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.