Liberia: Man, 34, Booked After He Falsified Afl's Document to Join Private Security Firm

22 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Lowell Mah, 34, has been arrested and turned over to the Liberia National Police after he forged the Arm Forces of Liberia (AFL) document to join the NAYJAY Electronic Security.

Mah, a resident of Brewersville explaining to FrontPage Africa says he was told by one of his friends that the security firm is accepting applications for security guards.

According to Mah, the AFL document was unknown to him placed in his file by the guy who told him about the job vacancy. He added that he does not have any knowledge of such a document from the AFL.

Rt. Major Patrick Varney Colemen, ex-military personnel who served in the US Army is the head of NAYJAY Electronic Security.

Speaking to Frontpage Africa over the weekend at the central office of the security firm on Benson Street, Coleman says his entity only accepts ex-military or para-military personnel in its employ.

Rt. Major says his reason for accepting only ex-military or para-military personnel is that guys who have been trained and have left the army do not have anything to do in Liberia.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.