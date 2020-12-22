Liberia: Man, 34, Booked After He Falsified Afl's Document to Join Private Security Firm

Monrovia — Lowell Mah, 34, has been arrested and turned over to the Liberia National Police after he forged the Arm Forces of Liberia (AFL) document to join the NAYJAY Electronic Security.

Mah, a resident of Brewersville explaining to FrontPage Africa says he was told by one of his friends that the security firm is accepting applications for security guards.

According to Mah, the AFL document was unknown to him placed in his file by the guy who told him about the job vacancy. He added that he does not have any knowledge of such a document from the AFL.

Rt. Major Patrick Varney Colemen, ex-military personnel who served in the US Army is the head of NAYJAY Electronic Security.

Speaking to Frontpage Africa over the weekend at the central office of the security firm on Benson Street, Coleman says his entity only accepts ex-military or para-military personnel in its employ.

Rt. Major says his reason for accepting only ex-military or para-military personnel is that guys who have been trained and have left the army do not have anything to do in Liberia.