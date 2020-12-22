Liberia: No Arrest for PYJ

The Country Director for Global Research project, Hassan Bility said he is not aware of any sealed indictment for Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson.

His statement was in response to question about any knowledge on a possible arrest for Nimba County Senator, Prince Johnson.

Some national sources told this paper that there was possible sealed indictment for senator Prince Johnson. That he would be arrested in some western countries should he visit there.

But Mr. Bility, whose group works with international rights group globally to ensure justice is done, said, he was not aware of it. His group normally conducts research that can lead to possible indictment of war lords and perpetrators of war crimes.

"We have checked with all our western partners, those we are working with if there is any sealed indictment for Honorable Johnson. They have all told me that they are not aware of it. If There was any indictment for him, I would be one of the first persons to know about it," he said it on Monday in a telephone interview.

The source who informed New Republic of the sealed indictment said, the plan was initiated early this year, but have been seeking ways to serve him. "That has not been possible. Maybe Mr. Johnson knew that something was around for him. So, he resigned from ECOWAS parliament soon," the source who declined to be quoted said.

Bility said, as far as he is concerned, there are two sealed indictments for two officials of government in Equatorial Guinea and Chad or Niger(he did not disclose their names).

It can be recalled that a sealed indictment was issued against former president Charles Taylor, in 2003 when he attended peace discussions in Accra, Ghana. The Ghanaian government failed to arrest him.

Early this year, Hon. Johnson resigned his position as third deputy speaker in ECOWAS parliament. "It was an exciting time working at the ECOWAS Parliament, the Parliament is such a credible forum where consensus building is in the work of the assembly. I wish my successor all the best as we partner in our collective endeavor to serve our people," Sen. Johnson letter of resignation to that body said.

Sen. Prince Y. Johnson along with his colleague Senator Stephen Zargo were the two delegates representing the Liberian Senate at the level of the ECOWAS Parliament.

War Crimes:

Another rights group told this paper that it would be very difficult to arrest Hon. Johnson because he is very smart to leave Liberia. "To arrest PJY, it will be very difficult. Unless there is a war crimes court established in Liberia. But the government is reluctant now because they need him for 2023. So, they will not like to rock the boat at this time when they will need votes from Nimba County."

The source added: "that Oldman is too smart for everybody. I think he will serve his term until he says he does not want to run. I do not think he wants to go anyplace

An international Rights Groups- Civitas Maxima facilitates the documentation of international crimes, and pursues the redress of such crimes on behalf of victims who do not have access to justice.

It has been the mastermind behind prosecution of Dutch National Guus Van Kouwenhoven. Guus is a fugitive living in South Africa. Also, former rebel commander 45-year-old Alieu Kosiah, was recently arrested in Europe . Before that, Martina Johnson was arrested.

Bility said they work with Civitas closely. Civitas is collaborating with and building the capacity of local grass-roots partners to document crimes in the state where those crimes were committed; coordinating a network of investigators and lawyers to help victims gain access to justice and hold perpetrators accountable before foreign domestic or international courts and tribunals, however, whenever and wherever possible.

When this paper contacted the Chairman of Hon. Johnson's party-Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR)Mr. Moses Ziah, he said, "it is strange to me. I am not aware of that."

However, the officials spoke person of the party-Hon. Winfred Bangura said; "this is pure propaganda. We will not fall to it."