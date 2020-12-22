Rwanda: 2020 Corporate Moves - What Were the Major Appointments?

Despite the coronavirus pandemic that has unleashed a massive wave of unemployment as most institutions shut down or scaled down, some people are still getting hired.

The latest labour force survey indicates that Rwanda's unemployment rate fell sharply from a record 22.1 per cent that was recorded in May due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to 15 per cent at the end of August.

The rate is, however, still higher than the 13.1 per cent of pre-Covid 19 era.

When it comes to corporate moves, the process of hiring in 2020 looks much different. Candidates are now showcasing their skills at virtual events.

Doing Business compiles the major corporate moves made by respective industries within the local and regional private sector in this year.

Banking Sector

Prossie Kalisa in November moved to Access Bank Executive Director of Digital and Retail banking. Before joining the continental Bank, Kalisa was the Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at BPR Plc.

In August, Bank of Kigali hired Benjamin Mutimura as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

Before joining Bank of Kigali, Mutimura held previous positions including working as the Head of Corporate and Institutions at I&M Bank Rwanda as well as serving as the then Banque Commerciale du Rwanda as a credit manager.

The Bank also appointed Obinna Ukwani as Chief Digital Officer replacing Regis Rugemanshuro who was in February, appointed to head Rwanda Social Security Board.

As a Chief Digital Officer, Obinna is expected to lead the Digital Factory division for the product innovation and development in digital banking.

Hospitality Industry

Luxury Tourism Brand, Singita, In September hired Lydia Nzayo to the position of General Manager at Singita Volcanoes National Park.

Nzayo became the first Rwandan lady to be hired to the position in a five star rated facility.

Prior to her appointment, she served as the General Manager assistant since 2019.

The 35-year old is among the youngest managers of top hospitality brands in the country.

Information Technology

Aphrodice Mutangana, a Rwanda tech enthusiast was appointed as Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operations Officer at Digital Africa, an initiative launched in 2018 by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The initiative was among others established to develop expertise, provide technical assistance, finance projects and businesses as well as the creation of a regulatory environment that supports African innovation.

Before joining Digital Africa, Mutangana previously served as the General Manager of Klab, a tech innovation space in Kigali.

Similarly, Fabrice Ndatira joined popular social media network, Facebook after serving as the MTN Rwanda Chief Technology Officer.

Prior to the move, Ndatira worked at Airtel Rwanda as Chief Technology Information Officer (CTIO) following its acquisition merger with Tigo Rwanda.

Chipper Cash, an innovative Fintech company which facilitates cross border payment and cash transfers recruiting Jovani Ntabgoba as the Rwanda Country Manager.

Ntabgoba, a telecom engineer and data scientist by profession brings to Chipper experience and insight on the local landscape having held positions such as General Manager of kLab and as an investment advisory to Japanese Tech Companies.

Financial Sector

Tidjane Thiam, a renowned Ivorian banker who is also the immediate former Chief Executive Officer of Swiss bank Credit Suisse, was in November, appointed to head the Board of Rwanda Finance Limited.

Thiam was appointed along with six other members of the board of directors of the new body.

Rwanda Finance Limited (RFL) is a corporation owned by the government whose primary responsibility is to develop and promote what is known as Kigali International Financial Centre.

At RFL, Thiam is expected to bring vast experience and insights to an institution that envisions to turn Rwanda into a financial hub.

Other members on the board include Louise Kanyonga, Alice Ntamitondero, Julien Kavaruganda and Umulisa Karangwa, Liban Soleman Abdi and Diko Jacob Mukete.

Similarly, Nick Barigye the Rwanda Finance Limited Chief Executive was appointed to the Board of the World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC).

WAIFC is involved in the promotion of international financial centers on a global scale as well as sharing of best practises and communicating jointly.

In October, Rwanda Finance Limited joined the Alliance of International Financial Centers, becoming the third African Financial center.

Insurance Sector

Andrew Kulayige in August took over as Chief Executive Officer of Britam Insurance Company, Rwanda. Kulayige previously served as Head of Commercial at Equity Bank Rwanda.

In the same year, Annie Nibishaka was elected to lead Rwanda Insurers Association (ASSAR).

Nibishaka was elected alongside new board members.

Previously, she served at UAP for eight years including the deputy director and head of marketing distribution.

Denise Rwakayija was also appointed as the Executive Secretary of the association.

ASSAR association provides guidance and advisory to the insurance sector, particularly focusing on policies that promote the insurance market in Rwanda. The local industry is still nascent compared to the region.

The other members elected include Jean Chrisostome Hodari as the vice chairperson, Alex Bahizi as he secretary general and Daniel Muhimuzi Mugisha as the treasurer.

Rwanda's insurance penetration remains generally low, with gross premiums averaging around 1.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

