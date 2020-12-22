Rwanda: KCCA Coach, Six Starters Out of As Kigali Clash

AS Kigali's opponents in the Caf Confederation Cup tie will be without their head coach Mike Mutebi and six key players after contracting coronavirus before leaving Kampala.

The City of Kigali side take on KCCA FC of Uganda on Wednesday afternoon at Kigali Stadium while the return leg is slated for January 5 or 6 in Kampala.

The key players who will not feature in the first leg tie include first choice goalkeeper, Charles Lukwago, Brian Aheebwa (striker), Mike Mutebi (Head coach), Denis Iguma (central Defender), Stefano Lolo Mazengo (midfielder), Samson Kigozi (midfielder) and Kezroni Kizito (midfielder).

Other players who tested positive for Coronavirus are Hassan Matovu (Goalkeeper), Hassan Musana (defender), and Ali Mwirusi (goalkeeper).

Mutebi, and his key players were informed of their positive tests after they had faced Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) in the Uganda Premier League match on Friday, December 18.

KCCA, which arrived in Kigali on Sunday are staying at Dove Hotel in Gisozi as they wait for results of Covi19 tests they took on arrival and will shift to Hilltop after getting them.

AS Kigali made it to the next round of the competition on the away goals rule after eliminating Orapa of Botswana. After losing the first leg 2-1 in Botswana, AS Kigali returned home to win 1-0 courtesy of a goal scored by Nigerian striker Lawal Aboubakal and advanced after the tie finished 2-2 courtesy of their goal scored in the first leg.

"I have warned my players not to be complacent thinking our opponents are weakened by the many absent players. We must keep the same focus and make sure we win by scoring a couple of goals," AS Kigali coach Eric Nshimiyimana said in a telephone interview.

The 45-year-old tactician also explained the importance of winning the first leg at home by stating: "We have to make good use of home advantage if this team is to progress."

Last season, AS Kigali, bowed out of the 2018/19 Confederation Cup in the first round, at the hands of Ugandan outfit Proline, after eliminating Tanzania's KMC in the preliminary round.

