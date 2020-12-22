Rwanda: How Vi Agroforestry Has Improved Farmers' Lives Through Agroforestry

VIEW GALLERY 4 Photos

During tree planting campaign that we organize every year in all operational areas together with our implementing partners(here was in Kayonza Ndego sector

Agroforestry contributes to the milk production, as source of animal fodder'

The green investments in agro-forestry by Vi Agroforestry in Rwanda have improved the lives of thousands of smallholder farmers.

Vi Agroforestry is a Swedish development organisation that enables women and men farmers living in poverty to improve their livelihood while preserving the environment through agroforestry technologies.

It works in Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania - four countries that are severely affected by deforestation and climate change and that for many years have endured its devastating effects on both humans and nature.

The organization launched its operations in Rwanda in 2005.

Vi Agroforestry strategy is to reach farmers through their own groups and organizations and it has aligned its strategic targets with five Sustainable Development Goals (1-No poverty, 2-Zero hunger, 5-Gender, 13-Climate Action, 15-Life on Land);

Jean Marie VianneyRukundo., the Deputy Country Manager said that in Rwanda, the organization works in Northern Province in the districts of Gakenke, Rulindo and Gicumbi, in Southern province in the districts of Kamonyi and Nyamagabe while in Eastern Province, it operates in Kayonza district and Gasabo in Kigali city.

"Our work in the country focuses on improving the lives of smallholder farmers through agroforestry and by strengthening the capacity of farmer organizations. Our work empowers farmer families to reduce poverty, hunger, and deforestation, and contribute to increased biodiversity," he said.

The organization also focuses on equality and gender issues while partners play a key role in improving the quality of and access to good nurseries.

"This has led to increased tree planting and also increased survival of the plants. We increase the capacity of the farmers' organisations in sustainable agriculture and agroforestry to fight poverty," he said.

Vi Agroforestry provides resources for partner organisations so that they can be strong to better serve smallholder farmers in areas of sustainable agriculture based on agroforestry, agricultural value chains and financial services, system and governance, gender equality and empowerment of women, children and youth, policy and advocacy.

A glance at some projects

The Vi Agroforestry programme 'Agroforestry for Livelihood Empowerment (ALIVE) ' is the overall programme which is implemented by partners.

The organization is currently working with six core partner organisations namely; UNICOOPAG, KAB, ZAMUKA, COTUMU, COOPRORIZ and UCOCARU and one strategic partner-INADES organization and technical partner-BENISHYAKA organization.

COOPRORIZ got support in watershed management for improving farmers' livelihood in Nyamiyaga and Mugina Sectors of Kamonyi district.

COTUMU was supported in agroforestry for sustainable maize production in Gakenke district in the sectors of Mataba, Minazi and Gashenyi.

KAB has implemented the project 'Tropical Fruits and Climate Action for Livelihood Empowerment' in Byumba, Bwisige, Kageyo, Muko and Ruvune sectors of Gicumbi district.

UCOCARU (Coffee union) partnered with Vi Agroforestry in improving farmers' livelihood through sustainable coffee production in Rulindo District in Bushoki, Buyoga, Mbogo and Tumba Sectors.

UNICOOPAGI (Union) executed agroforestry for Agriculture production and economic empowerment project in Buruhukiro, Gatare, Kibirizi, Kitabi, Musebeya, Tare and Uwinkingi Sectors of Nyamagabe district as ZAMUKA implemented Market-oriented Agroforestry for Livelihood Improvement project in Bumbogo, Gikomero and Nduba Sectors of Gasabo district.

INADES FORMATION RWANDA partnered with the organization in empowering smallholder farmers through the implementation of Maputo and Malabo declarations in Rwanda while BENISHYAKA partnered in implementing Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Agriculture (Yesa) project in Ndego and Nyamirama Sectors of Kayonza district.

The 2019 ALIVE programme report indicates that the partners have a total membership of 13,091 among them 5,506 are male, 6,347 are female and 1,238 are youth.

"Vi Agroforestry team accelerated its efforts to provide relevant and strategic support to the partner organisations with the objectives of achieving more," Rukundo said.

Results from a progress survey in all partners shows that more than 85% of the set targets have been met in 2019.

Such a high implementation rate has led to good results in the diverse areas of ALIVE intervention. Most of our partners have developed business and value addition, he noted.

Gender, youth mainstreaming

Vi Agroforestry considers gender mainstreaming meaningful participation of women and young people in leadership and decision-making at partner organisation level is remarkable.

During the year of 2019, at least 1,114 members were recruited in all partner organisations including 112 female youth, 112 male youth, 504 women and 376 men, the report shows.

Concerning women practicing agricultural enterprises with rights over resources, 287 women were trained and supported to establish their own enterprises.

The enterprises include handcraft, briquettes making, fruits and vegetable, bee keeping and mushroom enterprises.

To ensure gender equity, over 532 households composed of 1,064 members have been trained on joint household decision making while the year ended with two women elected in supervision committees in COOPRORIZ.

At least 1,286 school children were trained on aspects of the environment in general working in environmental clubs.

Increased productivity

There was an increased agricultural productivity of smallholder farmers through sustainable agricultural production thanks to agroforestry technologies.

In total 3,377 farmers were trained on Agroforestry and sustainable land agriculture management practices in 2019 while 56 farmers, 50 women and 6 men, were trained on use of briquettes for cooking and 415 farmers were trained and supported with wood saving stoves as a way of mitigating climate change.

In 2019, there was an average production of 622 kg per household which also indicates a production increase of two percent production per labour unit.

The land under sustainable land agriculture management practices increased by 26 percent of the total farmland.

Also 134 hectares of land were restored through construction of terraces and creation of anti-erosive ditches.

Farmers were trained on climate change mitigation, grafting, pricking out and which has improved the capacity of farmers in climate mitigation and adaptation.

Over 6,250 households were supported with cooking stoves to save forests .

Tree planting campaigns were organised in all partner organisations and 1,296,792 trees were planted.

Number of beneficiaries in 2020

Figures show that Benishaka had 200 young farmers and 5,482 school children as beneficiaries from Vi Agroforestry in 2020.

KAB has 2,231 farmers and 851 school children beneficiaries while COOPRORIZ has 2,195 farmers benefiting from the support.

COTUMU, UNICOOPAGI, UCOCARU, ZAMUKA have 1,185 farmers, 2,458 farmers, 2,202 farmers and 1,121 farmers respectively who are beneficiaries.

Achievements in total

In total, to date, at least 16,479,055 trees have been planted with different programmes by Vi Agroforestry since 2005 benefitting the districts of Gakenke, Gasabo, Gicumbi, Kamonyi, Kayonza, Nyamagabe, Karongi, Bugesera and Rulindo.

ALIVE programme from 2018 to date has planted 2,479,676 trees, FOA programme planted 3,529,078 trees from 2012 to 2017, RESAP programme planted 6,120,356 trees from 2009 to 20211 while others initiatives planted 4,349,945 trees from 2005 to 2010.

