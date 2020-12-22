Togocel to Start 5g Services Trial in Togo

Togocel has received the authorities' consent to start 5G services trial. Togocel is the first to obtain the approval for 5G testing next year.

This authorization will enable the Togolese operator to carry out a full-scale test of 5G under real conditions, with real network equipment.

This acquisition aligns with Togo's ambitions to modernize and democratize access to the internet, and to become a regional reference in digital over the next 5 years.

The obtention by Togocel of a pre-license for 5G validates the development program of Agou Holding (majority shareholder) which announced when taking over Togocom group an investment plan valued at nearly €245 million to be implemented over seven years.

It should be noted that in Africa, Algeria, Tunisia, and Senegal have already launched their pilot phase for 5G. Before them, Vodacom in Lesotho was the first to launch the technology in 2018.