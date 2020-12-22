Rwanda: Rusesabagina's Charges Reduced to Nine From 13

Rwandan prosecutors have slashed the charges against Paul Rusesabagina from 13 to nine ahead of his trial.

According to the Minister of Justice Johnson Busingye, Mr Rusesabagina will be tried -- alongside 18 other suspects -- on charges of financing terrorism, murder, abduction, armed robbery, arson, attempted murder, assault, and battery.

Spokesperson of the Prosecution Authority Faustin Nkusi was not available by press time to explain why the charges were reduced.

The 66-year-old former hotelier is set to appear for his trial on January 26, 2021 at the High Court Chamber for International and Cross-Border Crimes located in Nyanza District, Southern Province. His high-profile arrest in August has attracted international attention, with his family insisting that he was illegally arrested and flown to Rwanda.

American congresswoman, Carolyn Maloney, on December 14 penned a letter to President Paul Kagame requesting for the release of Mr Rusesabagina, asserting that his arrest was conducted in an illegal and discreet manner.

"I write to request that you immediately release and safely return Paul Rusesabagina, a United States Legal Permanent Resident and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, to the United States to be reunited with his family," said Mrs Maloney, adding, "I have serious concerns about the events leading to Mr Rusesabagina's arrest and the life-threatening conditions he continues to endure as a prisoner. While specific details around the arrest remain unclear, what is clear is that Rwanda extrajudicially kidnapped Mr Rusesabagina."

On Thursday, Rwanda's Minister of Justice responded to Mrs Maloney's letter and said Mr Rusesabagina was neither kidnapped nor extradited.

"He departed Dubai voluntarily by private jet and when his plane landed in Rwanda and he voluntarily alighted, he was placed under arrest pursuant to the 2018 Arrest Warrant;" Mr Busingye said.

Last Wednesday, his family announced a lawsuit against Greece-based aviation company GainJet for their role in "kidnapping Mr Rusesabagina" as part of several moves they have pursued to pressure Rwanda for his release.

Mr Rusesabagina gained international fame in 2004 because of the Hollywood film Hotel Rwanda, which depicted his brave actions in providing refuge to over a thousand people inside a hotel he managed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.