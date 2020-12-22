West Africa: Weah Honors ECOWAS, UN Envoys

At an investiture ceremony, the Liberian government has decorated two distinguished ECOWAS and UN Envoys posted to Liberia for their exceptional services to the country and its people during their tour of duties as representatives of their respective institutions.

President George Manneh Weah decorated Ambassador Babatunde O. Ajisomo, Special Representative of the President of ECOWAS Commission in Liberia and Dr. Kingsley Okpoku - Amaning, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Liberia during the ceremony, before the Ministry of Internal Affairs here bestowed traditional Liberian names on the foreign diplomats.

In a special statement at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday, 21 December at the ceremony, President Weah expressed thanks "to two of the most outstanding diplomats who have ever been assigned to Liberia," Amb. Ajisomo and Dr. Amaning.

President Weah admitted Amb. Ajisomo into the Unique Order of African Redemption with the grade of Grand Band, while also admitting Dr. Amaning into the Order of the Star of Africa with the grade of Grand Commander.

He says as the Envoys end their respective tour of duties in Liberia, the investiture ceremony is not meant to only say goodbye to them, but also to express profound gratitude to them for their dedicated, exemplary and highly effective services to the people of Liberia.

Reading a citation for Amb. Ajisomo at the ceremony, Liberia's Chief of Protocol Rev. Jarvis Witherspoon notes that the Nigerian diplomat in his role as ECOWAS Envoy has been facilitating the implementation of ECOWAS' policies, protocols and decisions of the Authority of Heads of States including the activities of ECOWAS Specialized Agencies.

He notes that this is aimed at promoting democracy, good governance, rule of law, security sector reforms, gender equality, youth empowerment as well as human rights awareness and protection, including facilitating infrastructural development in Liberia and the sub-region.

Recalling his tireless and active negotiations to mediate and resolve political disputes here, the Liberian government notes that prominent among Amb. Ajisomo's activities are his commendable, personal and constructive engagements towards peace - building and dialogue among state actors and the civil society.

Further reading a citation for Dr. Kingsley Okpoku - Amaning, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Liberia, the Chief of Protocol of Liberia says the UN Envoy was posted in Liberia in September 2019 as Resident Coordinator of the UN System.

Since that period, the government says Dr. Amaning has rendered enormous and invaluable services to the nation and its people in providing support for the enhancement of the national development programs and projects.

Responding to the honors bestowed upon them by the Liberian Government, the two envoys in separate remarks express profound gratitude to the government and people of Liberia for conferring the national honors on them in recognition of their services to Liberia.