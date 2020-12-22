Liberia: BCTC Graduates 22 Since Its Establishment

Bong County — The Bong County Technical Colleague on Saturday December 19, 2020 graduated its first batch of students nearly nine years since the establishment of the institution.

The College released degrees for 22 students who had completed the required courses in Agriculture and Secondary Education.

A total of 16 Candidates graduated from the Agriculture department and six from secondary education.

Dr. Edward Lama Wonkaryor, the commencement speaker challenged graduates to be focused and forge for higher education.

Dr. Wonkaryour said being compliant is the beginning of failure but the ego to push for higher education and make impact bring prosperity and developments.

He said if graduates make use of what they have learned; it will improve their personal lives and help the society to run smoothly.

"Education is the most empowering force in the world; it creates knowledge, builds confidence, and breaks down barriers to opportunity. So I want to challenge you to make proper use of what you have learned and forge for more once the opportunities are provided" Dr. Wonkaryour adds.

Meanwhile, the Colleague's President Dr. Roland Massaquoi has described the graduation as a beginning of an 'undisturbed" process.

Dr. Massaquoi said once the BCTC has been able to put out its first batch of graduates, the institution is now set to ensure the continuation of the exercise every academic year.

He said it doesn't matter how many years the students spend in the school for 10 or 12 years adding that what matters is the students should be able to complete all of the required courses before graduation.

According to him, within the next six to nine months, the school will be graduating another batch; "this time, the number will be huge".

Our Bong County County Correspondent said some of the students who had gone to grace the graduation ceremony of their colleagues were seen dancing during the occasion not only because of their colleagues but because the school has broken what they called graduation record.