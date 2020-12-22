Liberia: "Cultural Carnival One Way to Unite Liberians"

22 December 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-Pres. Weah lauds organizers

President George Manneh Weah has lauded the organizers of the country's first-ever cultural carnival which took place on Saturday, 19 December.

In a press release, the Executive Mansion says the event involved the conglomeration of various dancers, musicians and other performers who paraded the streets of Monrovia to showcase Liberia's traditional heritage.

Participants marched, rode and danced from the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town to the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville in a unique display of Liberia's rich cultural mosaic.

The President says the ceremony presents an innovative way of uniting Liberians, using their culture while also developing artistic talents and improving the country's economy.

Mr. Weah praises La Queen Entertainment and its CEO Miss Wokie Dolo, and Ambassador Kekurah Kamara, Head of Malawala Balawala for their innovation and pledges his continuous support for all such efforts intended to promote the country's culture and artists.

The President calls on Liberians to emulate the example of the organizers by taking pride in their cultural heritage. He wishes the event will grow from strength to strength and become an annual affair, as the idea resonates with more people.--Press release

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.