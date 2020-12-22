Liberia: "Cultural Carnival One Way to Unite Liberians"

-Pres. Weah lauds organizers

President George Manneh Weah has lauded the organizers of the country's first-ever cultural carnival which took place on Saturday, 19 December.

In a press release, the Executive Mansion says the event involved the conglomeration of various dancers, musicians and other performers who paraded the streets of Monrovia to showcase Liberia's traditional heritage.

Participants marched, rode and danced from the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town to the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville in a unique display of Liberia's rich cultural mosaic.

The President says the ceremony presents an innovative way of uniting Liberians, using their culture while also developing artistic talents and improving the country's economy.

Mr. Weah praises La Queen Entertainment and its CEO Miss Wokie Dolo, and Ambassador Kekurah Kamara, Head of Malawala Balawala for their innovation and pledges his continuous support for all such efforts intended to promote the country's culture and artists.

The President calls on Liberians to emulate the example of the organizers by taking pride in their cultural heritage. He wishes the event will grow from strength to strength and become an annual affair, as the idea resonates with more people.--Press release