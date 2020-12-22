Liberia: Senatorial Election a Caveat

-Cummings tells Weah's CDC

The national chairman of the main opposition Collaborating Political Parties says the December 08, Special Senatorial election is a strong caveat to President George Manneh Weah and his ruling Coalition for Democratic Change of what lies ahead for the 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections.

Mr. Alexander Cummings told SKY fm Monday in a live interview the leadership and entire structure of the CPP are happy with results from the senatorial elections. The opposition won six of the 15 counties, while the ruling establishment won four, and independent candidates won five counties.

Cummings, also standard bearer of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) a constituent of the CPP says the results of the just-ended elections are strong messages from the Liberian people to the current administration that it may serve only one term if it fails to play smart.

Cummings notes the Weah administration is wrongly handling the governance of the state and that CPP's win from those populated counties begins a smooth sail for opposition to 2023.

He continues that with the entry of those new senators, they too, will not join the collection of 'brown envelopes' from the executive branch of government to blindly pass legislations, disclosing that the CPP is drafting its legislative agenda for its lawmakers both in the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate.

"We are planning to reach out to the independent senators for their support; we need numbers to keep the government feet to the fire. Trust me, nobody hates Weah or his government; the essence of this to keep proactive on the job in the interest of the Liberian people," he explains.

He calls on the Weah administration to create jobs for the youth, improve governance, put up serious fight against corruption and double up on the economy to make a comeback or else, he warns, the political future of the CDC is 'doom'.

According to him, 99 percent of the Liberian people who were better off during the ascendency of Mr. Weah to the presidency are catching hell, and the poll results that terribly went against the CDC and Weah is a verdict from the Liberian people that things are falling apart economically.

He notes that very people at the echelon of the Weah administration are enjoying the country's wealth, while the vast majority languishes in poverty and misery.

However, the CPP leader calls on partisans and leadership of the main opposition not to be complacent with the results, instead; they should double their effort ahead of the 2023 presidential race, saying, "No time [for] victory flag yet. This is just the beginning for the several phases that take us to the 2023 race."

Cummings acknowledges that relatively, the electoral process was peaceful on a larger scale, noting that there are few places within some counties that need quick attention, while commending the National Elections Commission and its board of commissioners for a job done so far. But he was quick to add the CPP will give proper projection on the process once final results are announced by the NEC.