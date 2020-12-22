Liberia: Judges, Magistrates Cautioned to Treat All Citizens Equal

22 December 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ben P. Wesee And Winston W. Parley

The Judge of Civil Law Court 'A,' Peter Gbeneweleh is calling on his colleague judges and magistrates to treat citizens and residents appearing before them equally as party litigants.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Sixth Judicial Circuit Civil Law Court A & B, Judge Gbeneweleh noted Monday, 21 December that citizens within the territorial confines of Liberia are equal before the law, regardless of their status, race, ethnicity, political and religious affiliations.

"In words, the strong and the weak, and the rich and the poor, must equally be treated before us as judges. We are under the legal obligation as judges and magistrate to dispense justice without fear or favor and render fair and impartial judgments in our cases before us," he adds.

The maintains that in the midst of the challenges they are facing as judges and magistrate, they should always remain resolute and committed in the discharge of their judicial functions and duties effectively and efficiently.

"We are under oath to always discharge our judicial duties and functions with a high level of neutrality, fairness, impartiality, transparency, courage and professionalism to restore public confidence in our judicial system, " he stresses further.

Addressing jurors at the opening of the courts, Judge Gbeneweleh notes that the statute requires their presence during each term of court to perform a civil duty to their country and the Liberian people.

He notes that their presence in this term of court should not be construed for commercial purpose.

"We will not hesitate to punish any juror for any misconduct during this term of Court," Judge Gbeneweleh warns.He discloses that the New Judicial Law mandates that the court convenes on the third Monday in March, June, September and December each year.

Judge Gbeneweleh concludes by urging all members of the Liberian National Bar to pay their Bar dues, to attend and partake in the continuing legal education and obtain their license as sanctioned by the Supreme Court of Liberia.

