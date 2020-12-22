South Africa: The Reading List's Guide to the Less Obvious (But Still Essential) Books of 2020

analysis

This year has, unsurprisingly, been a weird one for publishing, with some books appearing late and others held back until 2021.

The disruption to the industry's rhythm has led to more emphasis on blockbusters and less airtime for the quirkier titles that, despite the odds, still made it into print. Here are some you may have missed - they deserve a spot on any bibliophile's shelf, or on the list for the 'nice' readers in your life. Remember, books make the best gifts!

***

Exhale: Queer African Erotic Fiction (BlackBird, R200). An anthology of short stories arising out of the HOLAAfrica! Project, this collection is wrapped in the idea of a release, a letting go. It's an orgasm, frankly - promising so much more than seven minutes in heaven.

Cursed Objects: Strange But True Stories of the World's Most Infamous Items by JW Ocker (Quirk, R370). Their stories have inspired horror movies, reality TV shows, campfire tales - even chain emails. They're "cursed objects", and in order to wreak havoc all they need is... YOU. Here are stories of infamous real-life items in a single fascinating and chilling volume, including The Ring of Silvianus, an artifact believed to have inspired...