Zimbabwe: Kandiyero Wins Harare Classic

VINCENT Kandiyero was crowned Mr Harare Classic after he beat pre-tournament favourite Nunurai Masosonere at the Zimbabwe College of Music on Saturday.

"Vince Carter", as Kandiyero is affectionately known, was literally a cut above the rest as he outclassed more than seven other contestants who took to the stage in this bodybuilding contest.

The hulk walked away with US$600 first prize.

"I am happy to win again, especially after experiencing a difficult year because of the coronavirus lockdown. l never stopped working hard and l would want to acknowledge my wife and kids for their support. I am now looking forward to the Arnold Classic.

"I would like to thank organisers for bringing up this contest for us. We really needed it as bodybuilders. I am also grateful to the judges for recognising my efforts," said Kandiyero.

Masosonere, who has won several times in the past, could not match the well-built Kandiyero. On third place was Pritchard Hoko while fourth place went to Enock Mugariwa.

Men's Physique title was won by Genius Gwara with David Weier coming in second place. Hoko was third in this category while Tapiwa Mundenda finished fourth.

The Men's Fitness crown was won by Paul Bako whilst veteran Beloved George was second and Givemore Kamuronjo was third.

Junior men bodybuilding title was won by Beitbridge-based Darlington Mukanwa who relegated Douglas Chisango of family Fitness Gym into second place as Aaron Musarurwa of Scopion Gym was third.

Paul Bako won the men's fitness Open category as Beloved George was second and Givemore Kamuronjo was third. Seasoned women bodybuilder Lynette Tom won the women's bikini fitness ahead of Shantel Batch and Anesu Hokoyo from Manicaland was third.

