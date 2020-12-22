Nigeria: Rivers APC Crisis Deepens As Faction Suspends Amaechi

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State yesterday deteriorated as the Igo Aguma-led faction suspended the Minister of Transportation and former Governor of the state, Rotimi Amaechi, from the party.

The development has deepened the crisis in the state APC as both camps strived to gain control of the APC ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Amaechi's group of the party had at the weekend declared the suspensions of Senator Magnus Abe, Igo Aguma, Livingstone Wechie, Wogu Boms and all caretaker committee leaders inaugurated by Aguma.

Aguma in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Livingstone Wechie, also said the APC had written to the Rivers State Electoral Commission (RISIEC) to declare its readiness to partake in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

Wechie said the decision to suspend Amaechi from the party was taken at an extraordinary Executive meeting presided over by Aguma in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said the meeting was well-attended by the statutory executive members, who participated physically and virtually to take major decisions affecting the party.

The statement said the state Executive Caretaker Committee ratified the recommendation of the State Disciplinary Committee of the party which looked into the decision of the ward and local government chapters to suspend Amaechi, who hails from Ward 8, Ikwerre Local Government Area for anti-party activities.

He said: "The State Executive Committee also accepted and ratified the decision of the State Disciplinary Committee to uphold the indefinite suspension of Isaac Ogbobula by the Ward 10 and LGA Executive of Ahoada-East Local Government Area of Rivers State. Isaac Ogbobula is hereby suspended indefinitely from APC Rivers.

"The state chairman briefed the executive committee meeting that he received communication from the APC executive of Gokana LGA to the effect that both Ward 16, Bera and the Gokana LGA chapters of the party have expelled Chief Victor Giadom from the APC as well as a report from Emohua LGA chapter that both Ward 4 and Emohua Local Government chapter of the party in Rivers State has suspended Senator Chief Andrew Uchendu from the APC.

"The executive committee referred both reports from Emohua and Gokana Local Government Areas on Chief Victor Giadom and Senator Andrew Uchendu to the State Disciplinary Committee for further action in line with Article 21 of APC Constitution."

He said the state executive committee mandated Aguma to write a letter to RISIEC communicating the readiness of the APC to fully participate in the April 17, 2021 local government election in the state.