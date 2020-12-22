South Africa: Are SAA Pilots Really Overpaid?

21 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Guy Leitch

This past week the Department of Public Enterprise (DPE) claimed that SAA pilots are, "the second-best paid in the world." This is an astoundingly crude lie that is evidently false for two reasons

First - it cited its source as IATA - the International Air Transport Association. IATA was quick to respond; "IATA ... distances itself from the false assertion ... . that it had compared SAA pilots' remuneration with those at other airlines. As an industry body, IATA ... . may not become involved in individual airlines' commercial or employment affairs. For this reason, IATA is not privy to such details and has not conducted a comparison of SAA pilots' remuneration or provided any such information to the Department of Public Enterprises."

Second - by world standards, SAA pilots are actually low paid. This is readily evident in the (pre-Covid) number of SAA pilots who leave to fly for better pay at other airlines.

The DPE has long tried to promote a narrative that SAA pilots are a cossetted and overpaid white male-dominated bunch of apartheid dinosaurs who are resistant to the transformation of the airline. Close examination of the facts shows that, while this narrative many fall on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

