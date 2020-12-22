South Africa: Are SAA Pilots Really Overpaid?

analysis

This past week the Department of Public Enterprise (DPE) claimed that SAA pilots are, "the second-best paid in the world." This is an astoundingly crude lie that is evidently false for two reasons

First - it cited its source as IATA - the International Air Transport Association. IATA was quick to respond; "IATA ... distances itself from the false assertion ... . that it had compared SAA pilots' remuneration with those at other airlines. As an industry body, IATA ... . may not become involved in individual airlines' commercial or employment affairs. For this reason, IATA is not privy to such details and has not conducted a comparison of SAA pilots' remuneration or provided any such information to the Department of Public Enterprises."

Second - by world standards, SAA pilots are actually low paid. This is readily evident in the (pre-Covid) number of SAA pilots who leave to fly for better pay at other airlines.

The DPE has long tried to promote a narrative that SAA pilots are a cossetted and overpaid white male-dominated bunch of apartheid dinosaurs who are resistant to the transformation of the airline. Close examination of the facts shows that, while this narrative many fall on...