Namibia: Old Mutual Gets New Group Chief

21 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

OLD Mutual Namibia has appointed Tassius Chigariro as its new group chief executive officer, with effect from the start of 2021.

Old Mutual Namibia's current chief executive officer, Kosmas Egumbo, will take up a new position as executive responsible for Old Mutual's life insurance and asset management companies across the rest of Africa. He will also have oversight over Old Mutual Eswatini, and will be based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Chigariro has been the managing director of Old Mutual Life Company of Zimbabwe for the past four years. He spent eight years with the Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) in South Africa.

Old Mutual Holdings (Namibia) board chairperson Habo Gerdes in a statement on Friday expressed the board's excitement and welcomed the new group chief to lead the business.

He also thanked Egumbo for his leadership and service to Old Mutual Namibia for the past 10 years.

Chigariro said he is excited to take up his new role and lead the business.

"I wish to continue enhancing the customer-led and created high performing culture within Old Mutual, enabling the team to innovate and serve our customers in our purpose to continue championing a mutually positive future in a challenging environment," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Wizkid, Tems Make Obama's Favourite Music List for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.