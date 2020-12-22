Namibia: Old Mutual Gets New Group Chief

OLD Mutual Namibia has appointed Tassius Chigariro as its new group chief executive officer, with effect from the start of 2021.

Old Mutual Namibia's current chief executive officer, Kosmas Egumbo, will take up a new position as executive responsible for Old Mutual's life insurance and asset management companies across the rest of Africa. He will also have oversight over Old Mutual Eswatini, and will be based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Chigariro has been the managing director of Old Mutual Life Company of Zimbabwe for the past four years. He spent eight years with the Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) in South Africa.

Old Mutual Holdings (Namibia) board chairperson Habo Gerdes in a statement on Friday expressed the board's excitement and welcomed the new group chief to lead the business.

He also thanked Egumbo for his leadership and service to Old Mutual Namibia for the past 10 years.

Chigariro said he is excited to take up his new role and lead the business.

"I wish to continue enhancing the customer-led and created high performing culture within Old Mutual, enabling the team to innovate and serve our customers in our purpose to continue championing a mutually positive future in a challenging environment," he said.