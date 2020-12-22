Zimbabwe: Murehwa Murder Suspect Rearrested

22 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Thanks Makore, who is on remand and had been granted bail on charges of allegedly murdering his seven-year old nephew Tapiwa for suspected ritual purposes, has been rearrested by the police on allegations of defeating or obstructing the course of justice by destroying evidence.

He was arrested last Friday a few hours after being granted $10 000 bail by the High Court on the grounds that there was no evidence linking him to the killing. Two other suspects remain on remand in custody on murder charges, including Thanks' brother Tapiwa (Senior).

Investigators now allege that when Tapiwa Makore (Snr) was arrested in September, Thanks allegedly drove to Murehwa Police Station where he asked for keys to Tapiwa Makore's house. He then went to the house and allegedly destroyed and burnt some evidence which linked to the commissioning of the crime.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said investigations were still in progress.

"Thanks Makore has been rearrested by the police on allegations of defeating or obstructing the course of justice. He was arrested after being granted bail and investigations are still in progress," he said.

On Friday night, Thanks Makore had his kitchen hut at his Murehwa homestead destroyed by fire, a few hours after being granted bail by the High Court.

A month ago, the kitchen hut of Tapiwa Makore Senior, twin brother to Thanks and the principle suspect in the killing, was also gutted by fire, giving rise to suspicion that the same person is trying to force the brothers out of the community.

By Saturday, Thanks Makore's hut and gazebo at the homestead were totally destroyed, with a CID forensic team sifting the ashes as they conducted investigations.

Thanks Makore was given bail on the murder charges last Friday after Justice Tapiwa Chitapi said there was no evidence linking him to the offence.

The State's case was weak as there was nothing connecting him with the offence and that police did not find anything at his house as was alleged by a police informant.

