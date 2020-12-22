Africa: AfDB's Board Approves 2021 Borrowing Program

The 2021 Borrowing Program of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has been approved by the Board of Directors for up to $10.4 billion to be raised from capital markets.

This program will allow the Bank to raise funds in the debt capital markets in order to help finance the Bank's projects and programs in Africa.

"The African Development Bank is active in various international capital markets including the US dollar, Euro, Australian dollar and Pound sterling. The Bank will continue to promote the development of African Capital markets with the issue of local currency denominated debt to facilitate the financing of its local currency operations, alongside other initiatives.

"In the socially responsible investment arena the Bank continues to be active and a regular issuer of Green and Social Bonds, as highlighted by its award winning and landmark $3 billion, three-year "Fight Covid-19" Social Bond earlier this year.

"The African Development Bank has also continued to use its 'High 5' operational priorities as a platform to issue 19 theme bonds, including 'Improve the Quality of the Life for the People of Africa' and 'Light Up and Power Africa' bonds," the statement explained.