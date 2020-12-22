Ethiopia, Djibouti Economic Ties Model for Economic Integration in Africa - President Sahlework

30 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — President Sahle-Work Zewde said the remarkable economic ties between Ethiopia and Djibouti is an inspirational model for economic integration in the continent.

President Sahle-Work made the remark during a press statement she gave with her Djiboutian counterpart, President Ismail Oumer Guelle on Sunday in Djibouti.

President Sahle-Work, extending her heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to her and the delegation, praised the ever growing ties between the two countries as remarkable.

In her opening remarks, she conveyed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's greetings to the Government and People of Djibouti as well.

The President has expressed her government's unwavering commitments to further strengthen the strategic cooperation with Djibouti on multifaceted areas, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Ismail Oumer Guelleh, on his part welcoming the President to her second home, underscored the need to use the successes recorded to serve as a dynamics to upscale the partnerships in all areas of common interest.

President Ismail commended the Ethiopian government for its remarkable efforts to uphold the rule of law in Tigray region.

