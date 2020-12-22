Kenya: More Happy Tidings for Julius Wambua, This Time From Kalembe Ndile

Two days after Julius Wambua Musyoka walked out of Kamiti Maximum Prison after serving nine years over false accusations that he sexually abused his daughter, the former security guard walked into more glad tidings.

Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile has pledged to gift Mr Wambua a two-acre piece of land in Kibwezi, Makueni County. He also promised to build a house for him on the land which he promised to surrender next week.

The following day, Mr Tom Musau, a well-wisher based in the United Kingdom, also offered Mr Wambua a brand-new motorcycle, a smartphone and Sh10,000 cash for his upkeep.

The philanthropists told journalists that they were moved by Mr Wambua's revelation that he had been rendered homeless while in incarceration.

Clad in a blue suit and accompanied by Ms Dorcas Mwende, the daughter at the centre of the sexual abuse case, and one of his brothers, an ebullient Mr Wambua accepted the gifts and commended his benefactors.

"The gifts will go a long way in starting me off," he said.

The 56-year-old worked as a guard at the Kenya Wine Agencies orchard in Yatta, Machakos County when he was arrested on the evening of April 28, 2011 for what would later turn out to be trumped up charges. He was convicted on January 24, 2012 and condemned to life in prison where he remained for nine years.

Three years after conviction, a remorseful Ms Mwende visited him in jail and revealed that she had been coached by her mother, Jackline Nzilani, to frame him. The court heard Ms Nzilani was banking on the case to settle a score after she fell out with Mr Wambua over a parcel of land.

This revelation set off a long journey that culminated in Mr Wambua walking to his freedom last Thursday.

High Court judge George Odunga Wednesday quashed the life sentence a magistrate's court in Kithimani had handed Mr Wambua.

However, there was no homecoming party to celebrate his freedom as Mr Wambua had no place to call home after his estranged wife sold their land in Kithimani, Machakos County.

Mr Wambua is expected to take plea at Kithimani Law Courts today (Tuesday) after Justice Odunga ordered the case to start afresh.