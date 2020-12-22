Zimbabwe: Trial Date for Mamombe, Five MDC-Alliance Activists Set

22 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The trial on charges of particpating in an illegal demonstration in May of six political activists, including MDC Alliance members Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova has been set for January 19.

Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova are also facing separate charges of faking their abduction after the demonstration.

Lovejoy Chitengu, Stanley Manyenga and Obey Tererai Sithole join Mamombe, Chimbiri, Marova on the demonstration trial set down for January 19 to 21.

They are charged with participating in a public gathering with intent to cause public violence.

The Sate led by Mr Tafara Chirambira yesterday furnished the six with court papers to allow them to prepare for the hearing.

It is alleged that on around noon on May 13 the six teamed up with several others and gathered at Warren Park 1 shopping centre in Harare before marching towards the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

According to the State, they displayed and waved placards, one of which was inscribed "Unlock us before we revolt".

They were allegedly demonstrating against the extension of Covid-19 national lockdown and were intercepted and dispersed by the police.

Read the original article on The Herald.

