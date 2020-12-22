Kenya: Plans for Non-Motorised Kisumu CBD Made Public

21 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elizabeth Ojina and Victor Raballa

The Kisumu devolved government has made public plans to redesign the city and transform town centre into a non-motorised transport area.

The programme begins next month. The busy Oginga Odinga Street will be a single carriageway.

City acting manager Abala Wanga said the design of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Triangle is complete and ready for implementation from January 1.

"A vehicle entering Oginga Odinga Street will have 10 to 15 minutes drop off time. There will be parking spaces at the end of the street," Mr Wanga said after a tour of the city yesterday.

"Those entering the supermarkets from the street will leave exit from the door at the rear where they can pick taxis."

He added that the triangle would be reconstructed for the convenience of cyclists and pedestrians.

The safety features will be extended to Jomo Kenyatta and Ang'awa streets.

Attract tourists

Mr Wanga said the initiative, whose implementation will take four months, is part of beautification undertaken by the county government in a bid to attract tourists and investors.

He said the Kisumu Boys High School roundabout will mark the beginning of the city centre as one heads to Dunga beach that is being designed to face Lake Victoria.

"The new design for the beach will be out in a year," Mr Wanga said.

He said trucks and public service vehicles will not access the town centre, adding that it would "decongest and bring sanity to the area".

The city manager said the aim is to make Nyamasaria, Kondele, Mamboleo and Otonglo estates the new growth nods of the city.

Commuter buses will pick and drop passengers from these estates.

"PSVs from Bondo and Busia will enter the bus park through Ngumbi road," he said.

Permanent structures

Mr Wanga, however, said the plans are being hampered by individuals and other entities that have put up temporary and permanent structures in Kisumu.

"More than 50 parcels have been illegally acquired and that makes our work very difficult," the city manager said.

He accused Ministry of Lands and National Land Commission officials of unlawfully dishing out plots to individuals.

Meanwhile, the county government has set aside Sh10 million to Muhoroni into a town. The official launching of the town will be next month.

The town is 50 kilometres East of Kisumu. Muhoroni is among five centres to be upgraded to town status. Maseno and Ahero have already been upgraded.

Lands executive Dixon Obungu said the money would be used to build a bus park.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Wizkid, Tems Make Obama's Favourite Music List for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.