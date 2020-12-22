Kenya: Plans for Non-Motorised Kisumu CBD Made Public

The Kisumu devolved government has made public plans to redesign the city and transform town centre into a non-motorised transport area.

The programme begins next month. The busy Oginga Odinga Street will be a single carriageway.

City acting manager Abala Wanga said the design of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Triangle is complete and ready for implementation from January 1.

"A vehicle entering Oginga Odinga Street will have 10 to 15 minutes drop off time. There will be parking spaces at the end of the street," Mr Wanga said after a tour of the city yesterday.

"Those entering the supermarkets from the street will leave exit from the door at the rear where they can pick taxis."

He added that the triangle would be reconstructed for the convenience of cyclists and pedestrians.

The safety features will be extended to Jomo Kenyatta and Ang'awa streets.

Attract tourists

Mr Wanga said the initiative, whose implementation will take four months, is part of beautification undertaken by the county government in a bid to attract tourists and investors.

He said the Kisumu Boys High School roundabout will mark the beginning of the city centre as one heads to Dunga beach that is being designed to face Lake Victoria.

"The new design for the beach will be out in a year," Mr Wanga said.

He said trucks and public service vehicles will not access the town centre, adding that it would "decongest and bring sanity to the area".

The city manager said the aim is to make Nyamasaria, Kondele, Mamboleo and Otonglo estates the new growth nods of the city.

Commuter buses will pick and drop passengers from these estates.

"PSVs from Bondo and Busia will enter the bus park through Ngumbi road," he said.

Permanent structures

Mr Wanga, however, said the plans are being hampered by individuals and other entities that have put up temporary and permanent structures in Kisumu.

"More than 50 parcels have been illegally acquired and that makes our work very difficult," the city manager said.

He accused Ministry of Lands and National Land Commission officials of unlawfully dishing out plots to individuals.

Meanwhile, the county government has set aside Sh10 million to Muhoroni into a town. The official launching of the town will be next month.

The town is 50 kilometres East of Kisumu. Muhoroni is among five centres to be upgraded to town status. Maseno and Ahero have already been upgraded.

Lands executive Dixon Obungu said the money would be used to build a bus park.