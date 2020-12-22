Namibia: Chapters Closing in 2020

The Namibian remembers prominent figures who died this year.

Fimbiko Shipushu (28)

The Oshakati-based musician rose to fame as an actor in the film 'Ndjeke ya Malimba'. Before his death at Oshakati on 10 February the musician had been working on a studio album. He is survived by his siblings and parents.

Ajax the Mess

(Teofilus Namupala, 27)

The music and creative industry lost a talented artist who confidently advocated for LGBTQ rights in his creative pursuit. Namupala was an artist, make-up guru, dancer, choreographer and media personality. He died on 20 March after a long illness.

Garth Owen-Smith (76)

Namibia's conservation community lost an environmental hero who pioneered the country's wildlife conservation system. Owen-Smith, who was awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize in 1993, made it his life's mission to save endangered species such as rhinos and elephants for more than 40 years. He sacrificed much of his personal life in his pursuit to change the conservation landscape since the 80s. Owen-Smith died of cancer on 11 April.

Clara ||Gowases (60)

The Namibian teacher and politician was elected as Republican Party chairperson in 2009 and served as a member of the National Assembly. She lost a battle with cancer in June.

Meester Martin Shipanga (88)

"A selfless man with a great soul," is how president Hage Geingob described his former teacher. Before Shipanga was promoted to inspector and later education director, he was a teacher and school principal at the former Augustineum Secondary School at Okahandja during the 1960s. He died on 28 June and was declared a national hero.

Rebbeca 'Nunu' Elifas (34)

Namibian Broadcasting Corporation radio presenter Rebbeca Elifas was assigned to Kati FM as both presenter and producer of health and children's programmes. She died on 7 August after a short illness.

Wilma Deetlefs (63)

Veteran government official Wilma Deetlefs served as a public service commissioner since November 2010 and was a director in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology before her appointment as one of the members of the Public Service Commission. Deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah described her as a dedicated, committed and professional official, while close friends remembered her as loyal and loving. Deetlefs ended her own life at her home in Windhoek on 13 August.

Japie van Zyl (63)

The Namibia-born former director of solar system exploration at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is remembered for his passion for and love of science. Those who worked with him knew him for his humility and eagerness to impart his knowledge to Namibian children. Van Zyl died of a heart attack in Pasadena, California, on 24 August.

Dirk Mudge (92)

Mudge was a veteran politician who fought for equal rights during Namibia's struggle for independence, but also controversially led South African-supported governments opposed to Swapo. Tributes were paid to him for playing a crucial role in building bridges between Namibians after decades of division. Mudge succumbed to Covid-19 on 25 August.

Theo Diergaardt (50)

The Rehoboth-born politician and 'southern giant' served as deputy minister of lands and resettlement and deputy minister of agriculture, and was the regional councillor for the Rehoboth Urban West constituency and a member of the National Council between 2004 and 2015. Diergaardt died after a short illness on 22 July.

Christian Shimuketa (57)

Shimuketa served as the chairperson of the Uukwangali Traditional Authority for some time before he succumbed to Covid-19 on 27 August.

Sofia Asino (83)

Founding president Sam Nujoma described his late sister as a beacon of humility and a key player in Namibia's struggle for independence. Asino, who was also a teacher, succumbed to Covid-19-related complications in September.

Laban Shapange (51)

The Omusati regional education director was described as a good man to work with, who always cracked jokes. The executive director of education, arts and culture, Sanet Steenkamp, remembered Shapange as a kind, humble and smart man. He died on 3 September due to Covid-19-related complications.

Seth Boois (60)

Boois was described as a friend, husband, father and 'no-nonsense' football player in his prime, who had always set himself goals and pursued them passionately. He was a former Brave Warriors head coach and NFA technical director. Boois later spearheaded courses for coaches, referees and women's football. He died on 10 September due to Covid-19-related complications.

Daniel Smith (65)

Smith was a pioneer of the civil service and played a big role in 1990 in the administration of the Office of the President. He served as charge d'affaires at the Namibian Embassy in Austria between 2003 and 2006 and as high commissioner of Namibia to Nigeria from 2006 to 2010. Smith died of Covid-19 on 13 September.

Petrus Uugwanga (47)

The death of the former Agribusdev chief executive officer took the nation by surprise. Following Uugwanga's suspension from the development agency, his wife described him as disappointed and depressed. At his memorial she remembered him as a strong, happy individual who was never given the platform to be truly heard since his suspension. Uugwanga took his life on 16 September.

John McNab (85)

Known for his passion to better the lives of his community, Rehoboth Baster leader Kaptein John McNab died at his home on 3 October. Opposition leader McHenry Venaani in his tribute to McNab said he did not receive enough recognition for fighting for the rights of the Baster people.

Chrispin Inambao (50)

His death described as a great loss for the media fraternity, the late New Era editor was lauded for his contribution to a free press. Inambao lost his battle with cancer on 3 December.

Mandela Kapere (38)

Swapo parliamentarian and youth leader Kapere was described as a people's person, diplomat, pan-Africanist and visionary leader. He served as the former executive chairperson of the National Youth Council, but is widely known for his active contribution to youth development in Namibia. His love for people was his ultimate driver. Kapere succumbed to Covid-19 on 7 December.

- Compiled by Yokany Oliveira and staff reporters