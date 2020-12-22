Namibia: Lady Eagles to Host Zim in Cricket Series Slated for Next Year

Cricket Namibia will be host the Zimbabwe Women's National team in Windhoek from 22 January 2021 till the 3 February.

The lady Eagles have had a good four-months build-up towards the tournament, where they focused on fundamentals of the game in the batting and bowling department.

The national Women's coach said that it was crucial to create a self-belief amongst the players through repetition and he is happy that it is paying off with majority of the players gaining good form.

"The Lady Eagles have been match practicing with inter-squad games, as well as matches against age-group boys teams. The women's week that was recently held in Walvis Bay was an opportunity for the players to prove their worth, and it was after the tournament that the final 14 players were selected for the upcoming tour against Zimbabwe," he said

Van der Merwe: "This will be a good benchmark to see the progress we have made over the last 5 months. We just want to focus on what we worked on as a team and we are ready to put that into practice during our matches." He further added that the team is looking forward to expressing themselves with an exciting game of cricket against the Lady Chevrons.

Selected 14 players: Irené van Zyl (c), Yasmeen Khan (wk), Adri van der Merwe, Kayleen Green, Suné Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Arassta Diergaardt, Wilka Mwatile, Mekelanye Mwatile, Reehana Khan, Shiomwenyo Namusha, Didi Foerster, Victoria Hamunyela and Phia Gerber.