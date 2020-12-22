Zimbabwe: Construction Firm Scores Big

22 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Award-winning housing and property development firm, Enhanced Mortgaging and Housing Africa (EMHA), is making strides in foreign projects despite setbacks caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic, a company official has said.

EMHA's desire is to provide decent accommodation for low and middle income earners in the country and Africa at large.

Speaking on the sidelines of the recently held annual Megafest Business Awards, where EMHA scooped two prestigious accolades, the company's chief operations director Mr Nicholas Mudekwa, said fresh deals were coming their way.

Of note, Mr Mudekwa said, was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) they signed beginning of this month with the management of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP).

"Covid-19 has slowed down business due to various restrictions put in place by governments to curb its spread.

"However, we are fortunate that we have offices in a number of countries, which has made it easy for us to manage and maintain momentum in projects that are outside our borders," said Mr Mudekwa.

"On December 4, this year, we signed a MoU with Sierra Leone Police at the Freetown headquarters, which paved way for us to begin construction work in the expansion of police barracks for serving personnel. We are also constructing houses for retired police officers."

According to a top SLP official, "the project marks the commencement of the liberation of junior police officers from the shackle of housing crisis they had been struggling with over the decades".

Besides the SLP deal, EMHA was already undertaking construction work that includes houses, schools, clinics and shopping malls in Sierra Leone.

Furthermore, they have a footprint in Zambia, Ghana, Tanzania and Zanzibar where they have multi-million dollar projects running.

Back home, the company is developing properties for more than 10 000 home seekers throughout the country.

Among people that have benefited from their home equity loan system are street vendors, farm workers, civil servants, public transport and truck drivers.

The tremendous success of the local and foreign projects resulted in EMHA winning an award as one of the top 10 best companies in the country at the Megafest Business Awards.

The company's chairman Engineer Harrison Marange was also honoured as one of the runners-up in the Outstanding Businessman of the Year category.

Organisers of the awards said part of their focus in coming up with nominees and eventual winners was on identifying businesses and leaders that have come up with innovative ways to keep their operations afloat despite challenges created by Covid-19.

"It is encouraging to note that we have people that are monitoring and appreciating the strides we are making in our operations.

"The awards we have just received are a clear endorsement of the good work that we are doing, and we will continue pushing for excellency," said Mr Mudekwa.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.