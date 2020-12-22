Nigeria: Air Peace Operates Maiden Direct Flight to Jamaica

22 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — One of Nigeria's leading airlines, Air Peace, has expanded its international footprints with a direct, nonstop 11-hour flight from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to the Island country of Jamaica on December 21, 2020.

The airline deployed one of its three Boeing 777 aircraft with registration number 5N-BVE for the flight.

The chartered flight departed at 17:00hrs, conveying 132 passengers on board and has arrived Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The aircraft will fly into Montego Bay again on December 27, 2020 for the return flight the next day, it was learnt.

Spokesperson of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, who confirmed this, said the special charter flight was the airline's maiden flight to the Island country.

He said the flight further attests to the airline's capability to operate flights to any destination in the world, adding that "Air Peace has the aircraft and the requisite manpower to do this."

Air Peace has operated international flights to multiple destinations such as China, Turkey, India, Malaysia, Israel, United Kingdom, Thailand, Indonesia and recently launched scheduled direct flights to Johannesburg, South Africa.

