Nigeria: Former Minister of Education, Agada, Dies

22 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah Emmanuel

A former minister of State for Education, Professor Jerry Agada, has died.

Agada died about 8:00am on Tuesday at the Federal Medical Centre in Makurdi from a brief illness after being hospitalised for over one week.

Reliable sources close to the family but not unathoirised to speak to journalists confirmed his death to our correspondent by telephone.

He was 68 and until his death, a Chairman of Benue State Civil Service Commission.

Agada was also a former National President of Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA).

Details later.

