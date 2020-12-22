Malawi: Court Nods to Bushiris Extradition Procedures to Start

The High Court has ruled that the legal extradition review of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary to South Africa be discontinued which means that the fierce legal battle for extradition procedures may now begin in earnest in the courts.

High Court Judge Fiona Mwale has made the ruling today in Lilongwe.

This follows a request by Director of Public Prosecution Steven Kayuni to withdraw a review application challenging Lilongwe principal resident magistrate Viva Nyimba's decision to free the Bushiris unconditionally on the basis that there was no any warrant of arrest against them.

In his argument, Kayuni said the court should withdraw the review applications as there is a formal extradition request from South Africa where the two were on bail for fraud, theft and corruption charges.

Lawyer representing the Bushiris, Wapona Kita told the court that they have no objection to the state's request.

This made Judge Mwale to rule that the case be discontinued as both parties have agreed.

Kita has since said that his clients are satisfied with the withdrawal as the magistrate's court decision still stands.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has asked government to follow existing laws when processing the extradition of the he Bushiris, who fled South Africa amid charges of fraud and money laundering, observing that they have concerns of security that needs to be addressed.

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda said last week that he signed the extradition document following the laws governing extradition processes.