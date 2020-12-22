Somalia: Puntland State Fisheries Minister Resigns

Puntland's Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Mohamud Haji Salah, has resigned and handed in his resignation letter to President Said Abdullahi Deni.

Salah called on the Puntland state president to accept his resignation and wished the people and government peace, prosperity and development.

He also said that the reason for his resignation was that he had fallen out with Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni over the management of the Ministry.

The minister did not elaborate on the misunderstanding between him and the Puntland president and what it was based on.

This comes after a fortnight in the past Puntland's state regional parliament voted to strip legal immunity from eight of its members after being accused of violating the standing orders of parliament.

Lawmakers who have been stripped of their immunity strongly opposed Speaker of Parliament Abdirashid Yusuf.

Puntland lawmakers voted unanimously to lift the immunity of 35 lawmakers.