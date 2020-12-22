Somalia, Turkey Discuss Cooperation

Somalia's finance minister Abdirahman Duale Beileh met with the Minister of Treasury and Finance of TurkeyTurkish Lütfi Elvan discussing key issues between the two governments.

The meeting, which lasted several hours, focused on cooperation and relations between the two countries, in particular the transformation and reform of the country's finances.

They also discussed ways to continue Turkey's financial support to the Federal Government of Somalia.

"I am honoured to have met with Mr Lütfi Elvan, the Turkish Minister of Finance. We have discussed the country's financial transformation and reforms the way forward," Beileh said.

"Turkey is an important partner and supporter of our national development."

Since 2011, Turkey has made a concentrated effort to provide the Somali people security, education, health, institutional capacity building, the building of state institutions, roads, ports, airports, fisheries and energy.