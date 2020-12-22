Libya: Filipovic Appointed New Libya Coach

Montenegrin Zoran Filipovic was revelaed as new Libya coach during a press conference held by the Libyan Football Association (LFA) in Tripoli.

Filipovic will be assisted by Mohamed Al-Kikli, who led Al Nasr to the Total CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals last season.

Filippovic (67) expressed his happiness with this challenging experience, especially as he decided to work from inside Libya, after years of foreign coaches deciding to guide the national team from from outside Libya due to the country's current situation.

He said that he will give his all for the sake Mediterranean Knights' success, adding that he will follow all age groups as well as the clubs participating in CAF Interclub competitions, as the domestic tournaments are currently suspended because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Filipovic will be the third coach to guide the Mediterranean Knights in Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifiers, after Tunisian Faouzi Benzarti and Libyan Ali Merguini.

The Montenegrin first mission will be the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN), which will be held early next year in Cameroon.

The biggest challenge facing Filipovic will be the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, where Libya plays in Group F alongside Egypt, Gabon and Angola.

It will be the Montenegrin first job in Africa, having previously worked with Montenegro and Serbia national teams, in addition to various European and Asian clubs.