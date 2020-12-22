Africa: UNAF U-20 - Tunisia and Morocco Goalless, Libya Beats Algeria

22 December 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Hosts Tunisia were held to a goalless draw by Morocco on Monday (21 December 2020) at Rades stadium, in Match Day 3 of the North African (UNAF) U-20 Championship, serving as qualifying tournament for the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021.

Morocco raised their tally to four points from two games to top the charts, while Tunisia added their second point in as many games to remain third.

In the Match Day 3 other game, Libya snatched a precious 1-0 victory over Algeria, when Khalil Bara scored in his own net after 17 minutes.

Libya comes second with three points from one match, while Algeria finished fourth with one point to lose their qualification hopes, as the top two teams qualify to next year's continental finals.

Morocco will face Libya on Thursday (24 December), while the tournament's final day sees Libya facing Tunisia on Sunday 27 December 2020.

Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

