Uganda: Katakwi Locals Accuse Military School of Encroaching On Land

22 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By George Muron

Residents of Olilim Village, Palam Sub-county in Ngariam County, Katakwi District have clashed with the authorities in Olilim military training school over land boundaries.

Due to cattle raids, the leadership of Katakwi District in consultation with the communities donated approximately 10 square miles of land to government to set up a military training school in Olilim Parish to deter rustlers.

The military school is in the north-eastern part of Katakwi District on Soroti-Moroto road.

It is divided into two sections, school of counter-terrorism police training unit and the Uganda People's Defence Forces military barracks.

However, there have been allegations from the community that authorities managing the two military schools are attempting to alter the boundaries.

Mr John Elakara, the Olilim Village chairperson, said there has been attempts to grab their land.

"Last year, the school management secretly brought surveyors to the land but when we heard of it, we rushed to the scene and found that the maps they carried were contrary to what the community knows," he said.

Mr Elakara made these remarks during a ceremony to pass out 436 trainees that had successfully completed a four-month training course on counter-terrorism.

SP Jasper Olaka, the commandant in Olilim counter-terrorism police training school, denied the allegations, saying the complaints are a result of unresolved boundary disputes between Teso and Karamoja sub-regions.

Mr Olaka said the dispute over unclear boundaries has frustrated development at the training school.

"What he spoke about are just the symptoms of the existing conflict. There's need to involve government at a higher level to settle the dispute between Teso and Karamoja in that way we shall get peace and freedom to continue with our developments," he said.

"The issue of the boundary between Katakwi and Napak has affected most of our developments at the boundary. Last time we wanted to survey our land but we were stopped by the community because of the unclear boundary between the two neighbouring districts in the two regions," Mr Olaka said.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Godfrey Golooba, the director of training in the police force, blamed some members of the community for encroaching on the military land.

"I know the community in conjunction with the district gave us this land for a military school, but I have also been hearing that some members are beginning to encroach on our land," Mr Golooba said.

