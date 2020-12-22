Uganda: Land Conflicts Have Stifled Kalangala's Growth - Leaders

Authorities in Kalangala have said endless land disputes are contributing to underdevelopment in the island district.

Mr Stephen Kizza, the mayor of Kalangala Town Council, said they have missed out on many big projects after a big chunk of district land was encroached upon by other people.

He cited a 30-acre piece of prime land at Ssozi Village which was encroached upon by some individuals and organisations but he insists the land belongs to the town council.

In October, the warring parties organised a joint survey of the disputed land to establish the rightful ownership and a report is yet be released.

"We had plans to either use that land [at Ssozi Village] to construct a slaughter house or a health facility to serve the ever growing population in the island but all this has delayed due to the unresolved dispute," he said, during an interview at the weekend.

Mr Kizza said last year, the Ministry of Water and Environment had approved a budget to construct a sewerage treatment plant in Kalangala Town Council but the project stalled after local leaders failed to allocate 10 acres needed for the project.

Impact

"We have for a long time had a plan to upgrade Kalangala Health Centre IV to hospital status that can effectively provide specialised treatment to islanders, but the land was encroached on by individuals," he said.

According to Mr Willy Lugoloobi, the district chairperson, they have suffered development setbacks due to lack of enough land to accommodate the projects.

"This is a problem I inherited as a leader. My predecessors made a mistake to allow a big chunk of land on Bugala main island measuring about 15,000 acres to use it for oil palm growing and left almost nothing for other projects," he said.

Mr Lugoloobi said even the district headquarters are located on land belonging to Buganda Kingdom with no formal tenancy arrangement.

"Today, we want to relocate the prison but we don't have the land. We thought government will allow us degazette Lutoboka forest but the process has taken long," he said.

Mr Lugoloobi said absence of a district land committee has exacerbated the problem, with encroachers occupying land belonging to government institutions such as schools and health centres.

Land acquisition in Kalangala has in the last decade become so competitive since a big chunk of land on Bugala main island was allocated to oil palm growing. Most of the land in the district is owned by the government.