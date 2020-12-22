Angola: Basketball/Christmas Tournament - 1º De Agosto Remain Unbeatable

21 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1º de Agosto senior men's basketball team remained unbeatable in the Christmas Tournament, after beating Petro de Luanda B 96-63 on Monday.

Pascoal Conde, from Petro B, with 23 points, was the top scorer of the match, while his teammate Miguel Wimbo with 11 points scored had three offensive rebounds and eight defensive ones.

In the first round, played Sunday, 1º de Agosto defeated their team B 105- 64.

The four teams dispute the tournament in the round-robin system winning the team that adds more points.

Organised by Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB), the competition served to give competitiveness to the teams marks the pre-season of the National Championship, scheduled for January.

