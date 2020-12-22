Angola: São Tome and Principe/Angola - Visa Waiver Fosters Cooperation

Luanda — Angola's Foreign Affairs minister Téte António said Monday that visa waiver agreement, signed between Angola and Sao Tome and Principe on Monday in Luanda, will boost the pace and strengthening bilateral cooperation ties.

The official was speaking to the press on the sidelines of the event, stating that the two countries have taken the lead in relation to the CPLP's vision on the issue.

Considering Sao Tome and Principe a privileged destination for Angolans, the minister said the visa waiver is an incentive for the two peoples to travel more in both territories.

He said that in 2019 several sectors were identified for a new cooperation strategy, including tourism, transportation, and the exploration of hydrocarbons, the two countries perform offshore.

Por sua vez, a ministra dos Negócios Estrangeiros, Cooperação e Comunidades de São Tomé e Príncipe, Edite Ramos da Costa Ten Jua, destacou que o acordo assinado é histórico.

According to the minister, with the signing of the agreement the two countries write a page in gold letters of the history of existing ties, including those of inbreeding that unite the two peoples.

Tete said that the relations of friendship and cooperation between Angola and Sao Tome and Principe are based on political, historical, cultural and geographical factors.

Reiterating the country's intention, the minister noted that Angola wants to contribute to the revival of cooperation and introduce a new dynamic for the development of the areas of mutual interest identified, reinforcing the general lines of bilateral cooperation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance São Tomé and Príncipe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In her turn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Communities of Sao Tome and Principe, Edite Ramos da Costa Ten Jua, highlighted that the agreement signed is historic, stressing that the visa exemption will foster regional tourism and entrepreneurship.

"Angola has always been, and will be a preferential partner of Sao Tome and Principe," Ten Jua said.

Angola and Sao Tome and Principe formalised cooperation in February 1978 through the General Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation and the Bilateral Joint Commission created in January 1980.

The Joint Commission held its sixth and final session in Luanda in November 2007.

These legal instruments allowed the conclusion of more than 26 sector agreements, the effective implementation of which falls short of its initial expectations.